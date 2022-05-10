General

People residing temporarily in Kathmandu Valley due to various reasons are returning their home to cast their votes in the May 13 local level election.

According to Kathmandu Valley Traffic Police Office, the number of people leaving the Valley has increased as of late with most of them going home to exercise one of the greatest democratic rights-the Right to Vote.

Inflow of people into the Valley is lesser than exodus. On average, 10,000-15,000 people are leaving Valley on average on a daily basis lately. The statistics as of last Monday showed that 55,746 passengers travelled outside of Valley in 7,911 vehicles while 42,544 entered the Valley during the same period.

The statistic does not include the passengers travelling in private vehicles and reserved ones, police said.

A total of 17,733,723 voters are enlisted in the Election Commission of Nepal. There are a total of 10,756 polling stations and 21,955 polling booths for the upcoming election.

Security arrangements have been made classifying 2,946 polling stations as highly sensitive, 4,423 as sensitive one and 3,387 as less sensitive, according to the Commission.

The election is going to be held in a single phase and silence hour begins from this midnight.

Source: National News Agency Nepal