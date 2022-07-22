Key Issues

The House of Representatives has passed the much-awaited Nepal Citizenship Act, 2063 (First Amendment), Bill 2079.

In the meeting today, the bill was presented for decision after Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand responded to the questions raised by the parliamentarians during the discussion on the bill. The proposal presented by Minister Khand was passed by a majority.

Earlier, the amendment proposals registered by the MPs of the main opposition CPN (UML) to set a seven-year time limit for obtaining citizenship by marriage and to establish provisions if foreign men marrying Nepalis want to obtain citizenship, were rejected by a majority.

The House of Representatives will meet again on July 24.

Source: National News Agency Nepal