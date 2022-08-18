General

The House of Representatives has passed the Nepal Citizenship (First Amendment) Bill, 2079.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota announced that the Citizenship Bill was passed by a majority after a vote took place on the Bill.

Out of the 195 MPs who were present and took part in the voting, 135 voted in favor of passing the bill while 60 voted in favor of not passing the bill in its current form, while none voted against the bill in itself.

The vote was held after chief whip of the parliamentary party of the main opposition party CPN (UML), Bishal Bhattarai, demanded a division of votes in the House of Representatives on the Citizenship Bill.

It may be noted that the House of Representatives had passed the bill also with a majority on August 1 and submitted it to the President for certification. However, the bill was returned by the President on August 14 for reconsideration of the House of Representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal