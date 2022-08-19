General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand said the bill to amend the Citizenship Act would further strengthen the nationality.

The Children of Nepali parents who have been long deprived of a Nepali citizenship card would get the constitutional document once the bill is certified, he said at a sermon delivered by Chaitanya Jhanki on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Friday.

"Children of the parents having Nepali citizenship certificates should be granted the card. But, it could not take place due to a lack of laws following the promulgation of the constitution in 2072 BS. Now, the government has pushed forward the bill with the aim of providing a citizenship card to the children of Nepali parents," he viewed.

He called for all to provide support for this cause.

Source: National News Agency Nepal