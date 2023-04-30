General

A newly constructed four-lane road has brought multifarious fortunes to scores of people in terms of communication, employment generation, tourism and lifestyle improvement in the city.

The 7.5-kilometer east-west connecting road has changed economic conditions besides uplifting the communication system and rising land values of the surrounding and adjacent areas.

Apart from this, different types of infrastructures, high-rise buildings and business establishments were built generating employment for many people.

A flyover has been constructed on Mohanpur railway crossing at a cost of around Taka 40.80 crore. In all perspectives, the road area, particularly the flyover, is seen as a tourist spot as scores of people are humming to the area generating income for many of the locals.

On the basis of necessity, another flyover is being constructed adjacent to the earlier one.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton said the road has been constructed from Alif Lam Meem Bhata crossing on Rajshahi-Naogaon highway to Choddopaya crossing on Rajshahi-Natore highway via Chhotobangram, Meherchandi, Budhpara and Mohanpur at a cost of around Taka 189.35 crore.

In addition to construction of footpaths on both sides of the 6.793-kilometer road, various need-based modern infrastructures, including a flyover on railway crossing, a bridge, eight culverts and median, were constructed.

Nahid Hossain, 45, a resident of Chhotobangram area, said communication of the surrounding people was made easy as a result of establishing the road. In the past, they had to pass a long-way to go to Rajshahi University. But now, both time and fare are being saved.

Varieties of decorative and ornamental flowers on the island have turned the street eye-catching making the public in general and other onlookers happy.

Colourful street lights also enhanced the beautification process to a greater extent as the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) installed a large number of lights on the island of the road.

There are large numbers of orchid trees (Raktakanchan) on both sides of the roads with full-blooms drawing the attention of passersby.

Faruque Hossain, 54, a resident of Budhpara area, has been running a hardware shop for the last couple of years successfully. He has built his residence on the second floor of his building.

"I've lost my two hands in an electrocution and since then I was jobless for a long time," Hossain said, adding that he's now well by dint of the road.

A resident of Meherchandi area, Abir Hossain, said more than two hundred shops are seen functioning on both sides of the road. Many people are leading their livelihoods depending on the business purposes.

Besides, there are many hotels, restaurants and other food shops meeting demands of people coming from various areas.

The newly constructed four-lane road has been playing a significant role towards mitigating the gradually mounting traffic jams in the metropolis.

RCC Chief Engineer Nur Islam said they have special plans for beautifying islands of more than 36-kilometer roads taking the issue of seasonal change into consideration. For this reason, the city dwellers are seeing flowers on islands, footpaths and road dividers round the year.

He said they have transplanted saplings of more than one lakh flower plants and trees during the last two years to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Expressing his satisfaction over the changed situation Prof AZM Mostaque Hossain, Vice-chancellor of Rajshahi Medical University, said the Rajshahi city has got a new look amid massive infrastructural development works with a competent leadership of its dynamic mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton during the last four to five years.

Broaden streets, cleaned atmosphere, road dividers with green trees and plants and crafts, improved civic amenities and eye-catching street lighting at night have made the city attractive enormously.

He said Mayor Liton is taking forward the metropolis as many development activities have become visible with the kind support of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha