Civic awareness essential to end VAW: Deuba

Kathmandu: Nepali Congress (NC) President and former Prime Minister, Sher Bahadur Deuba, has insisted on the need of increased civic awareness to combat all kinds of violence against women. Extending his best wishes to the entire Nepali women on the occasion of the 114th International Women's Day today, the former Prime Minister said women from urban to rural areas in Nepal still continue to suffer violence and discrimination, exploitation and suppression. Acknowledging the contribution of Nepali women to the establishment and restoration of democracy in the country, the former Prime Minister expressed his hope that the Nepali women will have more roles in the promotion and institutionalization of democratic norms and values in the days to come. Source: National News Agency - RSS