The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation has directed the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to suspend Director General of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) Prem Nath Thakur. The direction took place over his audio conversation with an airline for his personal gains illegally, said joint secretary and the Ministry's spokesperson Rajendra Kumar KC.

Thakur has been charged with holding a conversation with Thai Smile Airlines for his personal gains illegally. So, acting on the Cabinet decision, the CAAN has been asked to suspend Thakur for helping investigate the matter, he said.

Similarly, the Ministry has urged the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) for launching further investigations into the matter, he said.

Some days earlier, the CIAA arrested Purna Chudal, the TIA chief (domestic terminal) along with a bribe.

Source: National News Agency Nepal