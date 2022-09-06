General

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has said that the government is committed to ensuring high morale of the civil servants with incentives and career development opportunities.

On the occasion of the 19th Civil Service Day today, Prime Minister Deuba has mentioned that the contribution of the civil service as a permanent government of the country to socio-economic development and public service delivery to the citizens is commendable.

"As the closest mechanism of the government, the civil service has been providing important support to the government from policy and program formulation to implementation. For this, I want to thank all the civil service employees", Prime Minister Deuba has said in the message.

The 19th Civil Service Day is being celebrated with the main slogan of 'Professional and Creative Administration: Development, Prosperity and Good Governance'.

The day is observed in commemoration of the Civil Service Act that was was promulgated on Bhadra 22 of 2013 B.S.

Prime Minister Deuba has also said that the role of civil administration is important in maintaining peace, security and good governance in the country and expressed his gratitude for the role played by national servants in the local level elections held last May, and expressed confidence that similar support would be received in the upcoming House of Representatives and Provincial Assembly elections.

He has urged all the civil servants to work for the development, prosperity and good governance of the nation and to fulfill the needs and aspirations of the Nepali people.

Source: National News Agency Nepal