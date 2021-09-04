General

The Traffic Police concluded civil service employee sapling plantation campaign today.

Metropolitan Traffic Police Division had launched the campaign from September 1 by planting saplings of various species on the premises of Dog Training School of the Nepal Police.

Around 200 saplings have been planted in coordination with different nurseries and forest office of the Kathmandu Valley. Division Chief, Senior Superintendent of Police, Janak Bhattarai, Superintendent of Police and Spokesperson Sanjeev Sharma Das, among others were present in the plantation campaign.

Source: National News Agency Nepal