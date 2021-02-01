General

The National Examinations Board (NEB) has declared the results of the Grade 12 examination today. As per the results, 6,916 examinees have secured grade point average (GPA) 3.61 to 4, thirty eight thousand 480 have scored 3.21 to 3.60 and 109 thousand 312 examinees scored 2.81 to 3.20.

Similarly, 52 thosand 427 have secured GPA 2.01 to 2.40, seven thousand 164 have scored 1.61 to 2.0, three hundred thirty three have got 1.21 to 1.60, four students got 0.81 to 1.20 and eighteen thousand have scored 0 to 0.80 GPA, NEB member secretary Durga Aryal said.

A total 433 thousand 271 students, including 310 thousand 316 students under the regular category and 91 thousand 900 under the 'grade improvement' category, had taken the examination.

One candidate had the examination cancelled while a total 11 thousand 490 students' examination was suspended under the 'partial category'. Twenty-five thousand 288 students have passed in the partial examination.

The Board had conducted the Grade 12 examination late than the annual exam schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic. It administered the examination in Mangsir while the COVID-19 infected students were administered the examination in the month of Push.

Had it not been for the pandemic, the Grade 12 examination should have been held April 20, 2020. It had to be postponed and held from December 25.

The Grade 12 examination was of 40 full marks. Of the remaining 60 per cent, 40 per cent was determined after evaluating the marks obtained by the student in Grade 11 examination and the remaining 20 per cent was determined through internal evaluation by the school concerned.

Source: National News Agency Nepal