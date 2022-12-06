General

The work of classification of garbage at source that was initiated by Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) around five months ago has been put off for the time being.

In a bid to make solid waste management further effective, the KMC had begun the task to classify waste at source in all 32 wards since mid-July this year as part of the waste management.

Though the task was on in first couple of weeks as per the plan, it did not get continuity later.

Member of KMC mayor Balendra Shah Secretariat, Sunil Lamsal said the task has not been continued for lack of proper space.

As KMC lacks open space, it has demanded the federal government to provide at least 200 ropani of land for the purpose.

“The government has assured KMC to provide land. Classification of biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes would resume once KMC gets land for its management. We are hopeful that this would gain momentum once the new government is formed”, Lamsal shared.

“KMC has no legal authority to occupy land beyond its boundary. So, we urged the central government for the same. The KMC has made necessary preparation to use biodegradable waste to manufacture fertilizers after space for waste management is identified”, he further informed.

Every day around 1,200 tons of waste from capital city is being managed presently in Bancharedanda. The KMC shares the highest quantity of 500 metric tons of wastes. Solid wastes emanated from 19 local government units of the Kathmandu Valley are managed in Banacharedanda.

Source: National News Agency Nepal