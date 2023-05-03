Key Issues, politics

Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma stated that clean and independent journalism was a beautiful aspect of democracy.

At a rally organized by the Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day in Kathmandu today, Minister Sharma acknowledged that journalism sector had played an important role in all movements leading to changes including political movement.

The World Press Freedom Day is observed on May 3 each year in commemoration of the Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Press issued in Windhoek in Namibia in 1991.

The Slogan for this year's celebration is - “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”- set by the UNESCO.

Sharma argued that independent, impartial and neutral journalism had played an important role in making this sector further dignified. The Minister assured, "The Constitution of Nepal has guaranteed full press freedom. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology is in the process of formulating and implementing laws relating to freedom of press."

Stating that she was in the right place to formulate necessary laws, policies in the favor of freedom of press, Minister Sharma reaffirmed to always stand by the side of journalists.

Furthermore, expressing her concern over increasing negativity in every matter in our society, she viewed that the journalists had a greater role to disseminate positive message to the society while being aware about attacks on the democracy and republic system.

FNJ President Bipul Pokharel rued that the way journalists were being attacked lately, he said that, it was necessary for the FNJ and the working journalists to work to fully control it.

He also pointed out the need to review about challenges prevailing the journalism sector in the country.

Source: National News Agency