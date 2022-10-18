General

Change in weather with light rainfall is likely with the impact of westerly wind.

Meteorologist at Weather Forecasting Division, Hira Bhattarai informed that temperature had been decreasing for some days in the country. The westerly wind is getting active. “Generally as the monsoon retreats, westerly wind becomes active. So, we are likely to have light rainfall in the hilly areas of Sudurpaschim, Karnali and Lumbini Provinces today and tomorrow,” he added.

The westerly wind also brings cold. The country would see rising cold in the days ahead. This year, the monsoon exited from the provinces of Sudurpaschim, Karnali, Lumbini, Gandaki and Madhes last Saturday while it exited from Province-1 on Sunday.

With the retreat of monsoon, the weather is clear across the country for some days.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degree centigrade while maximum at 26 degree in Kathmandu today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal