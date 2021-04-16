General

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC) Office has urged schools to close in case the coronavirus was detected on student, teacher or staff, and to ensure online classes.

Issuing a press statement today, the local government has said any school can be closed for a week if the virus was detected in the school.

Schools in normal time have been urged to strictly follow the health guidelines: observation of social/physical distancing, the use of mask and hand sanitizer and frequent washing hands with soap and water.

There are a total of 736 schools: 91 community and 645 institutional in the Kathmandu metropolis and the total number of students enrolled here in 203,971. Among them, 158,971 are from the institutional schools and remaining study in community schools.

Source: National News Agency Nepal