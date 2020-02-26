Games, sports

A footballer has been banned from playing football for two years for match fixing in the recently concluded Martyrs memorial A division football league. The All Nepal Football Association or ANFA imposed the ban on captain of Saraswati Youth Club Dipesh Shrestha.

The ban comes into effect from today. He has also been fined 50000 rupees for the act reportedly committed in the club's match with Himalayan Sherpa Club. Saraswati had defeated Himalayan Sherpa by 4-3 in the match which was the only win of Saraswati. The club was relegated to B division.

Likewise Himalayan club team manager Bijendra Pudasaini was banned for three months and fined Rs. 30000. Himalayan club goal keeper Min Bahadur Basnet received a warning along with an opportunity to make amends and play fair the ANFA said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal