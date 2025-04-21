CM Acharya Stresses on Increasing Indigenous Crops



Dekhuri: Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Chet Narayan Acharya, has stressed the need for collaboration among all sectors to address the problem of malnutrition in the province. He highlighted concerns over the increase in maternal mortality rate, child mortality rate, and child marriage, stating that the government is committed to reforms.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Acharya spoke at a food system dialogue in Dekhuri, focusing on the theme ‘Equitable, Resilient and Sustainable Food System: Access for All to Clean and Nutritious Food’. He noted that the rise in non-communicable diseases poses a threat to the health system in the province.





Acharya emphasized the nutritional benefits of indigenous food crops and advocated for policies that protect, promote, and utilize these crops. He called for an organic and scientific approach to farming, expressing the government’s intent to develop policies for the conservation, production, and use of indigenous crops. He also highlighted the necessity of a collaborative approach involving various levels of government and community organizations to promote nutrition effectively.





Acharya urged the implementation of a special plan to reach people at the grassroots level, promoting indigenous crops such as maize, wheat, barley, and millet. Former Health Minister and Province Assembly member Bishnu Prasad Panthi noted the health issues caused by toxic food.





Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land Management and Cooperatives, Ghanashyam Chaudhary, stated that while the province is self-sufficient in food, fish, meat, and milk, improvements are needed in other areas. Meanwhile, National Planning Commission Section Officer Chandra Prakash Basnet mentioned that 44 percent of women of reproductive age are anaemic and that only 57 percent of the population currently has food security. He also noted that Nepal is ranked 12th in the World Food Risk Index.





World Health Organization Country Director Shakib Nabi and Federation of District Coordination Committees Lumbini Chair Drona Khatri called for government and non-government collaboration to improve nutrition outcomes.

