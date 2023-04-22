General

Chief Minister of Gandaki Province Khagaraj Adhikari underscored the need of protecting federal governing system, inclusive democracy, socialism-oriented constitution, social justice among other achievements earned from various revolutions and movements.

In a message on the 74th establishment day of the Nepal Communist Party here today, CM Adhikari pointed out the need of more ideological, theoretical, structural and emotional unity among the communists to further strengthen communist movement.

"It is our responsibility to make positive efforts from our respective places to further strengthen our party while safeguarding the achievements," he said in the message.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister expressed tributes and honour towards the martyrs sacrificing their lives in various movements for the freedom of the country and emancipation of the citizens.

Source: National News Agency Nepal