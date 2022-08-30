General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has urged one and all to celebrate the Haritalika Teej festival, maintaining its uniqueness and adopting the health safety protocols.

In a message of best wishes today on the occasion of Haritalika Teej, the greatest festival observed by the Nepali women, CM Bhatta has paid high respects to the role women have played in rooting out all kinds of discriminations and violence in Nepali society and in building an equitable society.

He also stressed on doing away with the extravagance and the pomp and show associated with Teej and celebrating the festival retaining its uniqueness. CM Bhatta wished that may this festival contribute towards promoting the social and cultural unity as well as making family bonding cordial along with the sharing of happiness.

Source: National News Agency Nepal