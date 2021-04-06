General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has directed the bodies concerned to complete the construction of road linking Silgadhi to Khaptad via Jhigrana.

During the monitoring and inspection of the road today, Chief Minister Bhatta asked the concerned construction company to complete the task within the deadline.

He said, “It will be easier to tourists if blacktopping of the road is completed soon. Let’s complete the blacktopping task soon.”

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also warned of taking action against those failing to complete the construction of the projects within the deadline.

He mentioned, “Action will be taken against the construction companies taking responsibility of the construction but failing to complete it on time. So complete it on time rather than facing the action.”

The road is being constructed along with blacktop at the cost of around Rs 780 million in viewing the Khaptad area, the main tourist site of Sudurpaschim Province.

Source: National News Agency Nepal