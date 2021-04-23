General

Chief Minister for Sudurpaschim Province, Trilochan Bhatta, has instructed the authorities concerned to remain alert and do necessary preparation against Covid-19 since the second wave has begun gripping the country.

Inspecting the major healthcare centres in the Sudurpaschim Province here today, CM Bhatta directed health workers for preparedness against the pandemic as over 2,000 cases were being reported in the country in a single day.

Bhatta said that we all should play our part to control coronavirus infection that is rapidly spiking in the Province.

He also pressed for the need to adhere to the health safety protocols to prevent the spread of the infection. He was of the view that the risk of coronavirus infection was higher since there was no proper test of those Nepalis returning from India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal