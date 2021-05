General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province Trilochan Bhatta is tested COVID-19 negative.

According to his secretariat, he was tested negative on Wednesday on the 10th day of coronavirus infection. CM’s personal secretary Prem Kunwar shared that the CM’s health is normal now.

CM Bhatta was in home isolation under the supervision of Dr Sher Bhadur Kamar, chief of COVID-19 Department of Seti Provincial Hospital.

Source: National News Agency Nepal