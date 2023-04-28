Key Issues

Newly appointed Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary, assumed the office on Friday.

After taking the oath of office and secrecy as Chief Minister, Chaudhari assumed the office at Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers in Deukhuri, Dang. Earlier, Province Chief Amik Sherchan had administered the oath of office and secrecy to Chaudhari.

After the assumption of office, CM Chaudhari said government was now shouldering the responsibility of implementing Province capital. Government will devote to works for the cause of province's stability and development, he said, reminding, "We are together from announcement of province capital to its implementation. The previous government in which we involved had initiated the implementation of province capital and creation of necessary infrastructures. Now, we'll continue it."

Chaudhari was appointed CM by Province Chief Sherchan in accordance with Article 168 (2) of Constitution of Nepal.

Chaudhari's election to CM was materialized after the previous UML government supported by CPN (Maoist Centre) collapsed with then CM Lila Giri's failure in floor test.

CM Chaudhari became able to collect 27 votes from his party, NC; 11 from CPN (Maoist Centre), four from Nagarik Unmukti Party, three each from Janamat Party, Janata Samajbadi Party and Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, and one each from Rastriya Janamorcha and CPN (Unified Socialist) in his favour. Even an independent lawmaker voted in his favour.

Source: National News Agency