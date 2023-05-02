Key Issues

Chief Minister of Lumbini Province, Dilli Bahadur Chaudhary, has secured a vote of confidence in the Province Assembly today.

In the 10th meeting of the first session of Lumbini Province Assembly, Chief Minister Chaudhary got the vote of confidence. Speaker Tularam Gharti Magar announced that a total of 53 votes were cast in favour of CM Chaudhary while 29 votes against him.

Similarly, four province assembly members remained neutral. CM Chaudhary had presented a proposal for vote of confidence in the Province Assembly as per the Article 188 (1) of the constitution and Rule 145 (4) of the Lumbini Province Assembly Regulations-2079.

Twenty seven members from the Nepali Congress, nine from the CPN (Maoist Centre), four from Nagarik Unmukti Party, three from Janata samajbadi Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party and Janamant Party each, one from CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rastriya Janamorcha each and one independent member cast their votes in favour of Chaudhary.

There are 29 member from the CPN (UML) and four from the Rastriya Prajatantra Party in the opposition in Lumbini Province Assembly.

Earlier, asking the vote of trust, CM Chaudhary said that collaboration would be made even with the opposition parties for the economic prosperity of the people of Lumbini Province.

Chaudhary was elected to the post of Chief Minister on April 27 as per the Article 168 (2) of the constitution.

Source: National News Agency Nepal