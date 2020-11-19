Health & Safety

Gandaki State Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung has appealed one and all to fully adopt the government-enforced public health safety protocol while celebrating festivals and processions.

In a message of best wishes delivered on the occasion of Nepal’s grand festival Chhath-2077 BS today, the chief minister wished for the peace, progress, happiness, mutual good will, unity, progress and good health of all sisters and brothers at home and abroad.

Chief Minister Gurung asked the celebrators to reduce frequencies of meetings with family members, mandatorily maintain physical distancing and use masks, soaps and sanitizers amidst the context of global pandemic of COVID-19.

“The chhath festival would be marked with fanfare by offering workshop to the god of light and energy”, the message read. The main feature of the festival is to increase people’s trust towards non-violence and encourage having compassion to life.

“Our typical festivals would enhance our cultural horizon and mutual fraternity, social harmony and tolerance”, he said, expressing his confidence that the festivals thereby would deepen peace and stability as well as economic development and prosperity with social justice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal