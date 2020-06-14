General

Chief Minister of Gandaki State PrithviSubbaGurung has expressed grief over the loss of lives and properties in the landslide occurred at Durlung of Kusma Municipality Ward No 3 of Parbat district.

Issuing a condolence note today, CM Gurung expressed tribute to those losing lives in the landslide and extended condolence to the bereaved family members.

“I thank everyone involved in the search and rescue of those missing in the landslide. I also appeal to all to stay prepared and precautious in view of the monsoon season and possible disasters,” he stressed.

Bodies of six persons have been recovered and search for three others missing in the tragedy is going on. Two houses were buried in the landslide. The landslide fell from 300 meters above from the hills

Source: National News Agency Nepal