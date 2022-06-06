Key Issues

Gandaki Province Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel stressed on streamlining the country's current advertisement market.

Inaugurating an interaction on Advertising Code of Conduct and Advertisement National Policy by Advertisement Board in Pokhara today, CM Pokharel said that the advertisement market should be further organized by formulating necessary laws, while arguing that media could not move ahead without advertisement. "It is State's responsibilities to provide support to media sector and to make it capable. Without advertisement, media sector could not move ahead. It is imperative to formulate laws to further organize advertisement market through Advertisement Board," Pokharel said.

Stating that media sector, advertising sector and the Advertisement Board had triangular relation, he said the provincial government had supported the media within the Province by providing public welfare advertisement.

Similarly, secretary of Gandaki Province Rabi Lal Pant reaffirmed to formulate necessary laws to regulate advertisement sector in the Province.

Likewise, Board's chairperson Laxman Humagain said that the government was both- advertiser and regulator. According to him, the constitution had provisions for the federal, provincial and local government to devise rules related to advertisement.

Issues discussed in the interaction were Acts relating to regulation of advertisement, monitoring and regulation of hoarding board and points to be considered in the National Advertisement Policy among others.

The event was attended by representatives from provincial and local government agencies, advertisers, entrepreneurs and media persons.

Source: National News Agency Nepal