Chief Minister of Gandaki Province, Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokharel has directed the employees to provide service and facility in easy, smooth and efficient manner by implementing the policy and programmes of the government from their respective places.

Instructing the employees at the District Administration Office at Besisahar municipality-1 in Lamjung district today, CM Pokharel suggested the bodies concerned not to deprive the citizens of government service and facility and help the government.

He also shared that the provincial government would resolve problems of landslide and flood victims, victims of earthquake as well as give priority to road facility, drinking water and health sector in the district.

Similarly, Minister for Health and Population of Gandaki province, Madhumaya Gurung, expressed commitment to resolve the problems of the district.

Chief of Health Office, Lamjung, Amar Dawadi requested the Chief Minister to provide monetary assistance for the under construction PCR building in the district. Around five million rupees is needed for the construction of the building.

Source: National News Agency Nepal