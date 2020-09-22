Key Issues, politics

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has paid tribute to communist leader the late Sahana Pradhan. Issuing a message on the occasion of the Sixth Memorial Day of the late leader today, CM Poudel recalled the contribution made by the late Pradhan in the country's democracy movement and women liberation movement.

"The late Pradhan was an energetic person who led a vigorous and result-oriented movement for the liberation of women who were marginalised due to the discriminatory social tradition and the patriarchal thinking. She also played a leading role in every movement for establishing democracy in Nepal," Chief Minister Poudel said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal