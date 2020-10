General

Chief Minister of the Bagmati State Dormani Poudel has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

Along with CM Poudel, his spouse, a security personnel, two drivers and one office assistant tested positive for the flu-like infection, according to the CM Poudel’s Press Coordinator, Prakash Dahal.

Earlier, CM Poudel was in home-isolation for some days after he was infected with common cold.

Source: National News Agency Nepal