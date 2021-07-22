Key Issues

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Dormani Poudel, has unveiled the statue of Pushpa Lal Shrestha, established at Hetauda-based Pushpa Lal Garden, amidst a function here today.

At a programme organised by CPN (UML) Makawanpur on the occasion of 43rd memorial day of founding general secretary of the Nepal Communist Party, Pushpa Lal, Chief Minister Poudel urged all to follow the principles of Pushpa Lal.

On the occasion, he expressed concern over making the communist movement weak.

Similarly, Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment, Saresh Nepal, shared that a game has been played to defame the communists.

Chief of CPN (UML) Bagmati province Organisation Department, Ananta Poudel, Chief of District Coordination Committee, Raghunath Khulal, among others expressed their views on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal