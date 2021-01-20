Key Issues

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has urged the province assembly members to be responsible for political stability, peace and people.

Addressing the Province Assembly meeting on Wednesday, CM Poudel reminded that the government in the past three years launched programmes and national pride projects that helped realize economic prosperity of the people. The development activities were forwarded in line with the spirit of the Constitution.

Health treatment centre, drinking water project, agriculture road, electrification and national pride projects were intensified and the roadways blacktopped considering people’s demand from all 13 districts of Bagmati Province, CM Poudel added.

Leader of major opposition Nepali Congress Indra Bahadur Baniya expressed worry over the dissolution of House of Representatives against the Constitution. It resulted in NC taking to streets for strengthening democracy and sustainable peace. He suggested the NCP to stay away from divisive politics.

Leader of Prachanda-Nepal faction of NCP Astalaxmi Shakya said leaders of the NCP failed to be responsible towards country and people, which caused huge distrust on party. She also expressed worry over lack of collaboration between the federal and provincial governments for political stability.

The NCP was pushed to split as the federal government did not work for economic prosperity, infrastructure development and protection of human rights. Even the province government did not forward development activities in a balanced manner, she reminded, adding that these were reasons behind the registration of no-confidence motion against Chief Minister.

Leader of Sajha Bibeksheel Party Ramesh Poudel said as the case relating to parliament dissolution was sub judice in court, so all need to accept court decision.

Nepal Workers and Peasants Party leader Surendra Raj Gorsai argued that people were dejected because both the federal and province governments could not work as per people’s expectation. He urged the governments to be accountable to people.

RPP leaders Rina Gurung and Rita Majhi also blamed that political parties hankered after power rather than working in line with spirit of Constitution. They said the agenda of Hindu State should be taken before people because the country was enmeshed in instability.

The province assembly has been postponed till the issuance of next notice.

Source: National News Agency Nepal