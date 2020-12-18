General

Chief Minister of Bagmati Province, Dormani Poudel, has underlined the need to ramp up parental watch on teachers to enhance schools’ performance.

In his address to the inauguration of newly-constructed technical building of Hetauda-based Janapriya School and 39th parents’ assembly of the school Friday, he urged the teachers, employees and students to work hard to improve performance of the school.

School teachers and management should pay heed to make the teaching-learning intensive, he added. The teachers should be competent to transform learning to the students, using improved pedagogy and technology, Chief Minister Poudel noted.

He also unveiled a bust of Adikavi Bhanubhakta Acharya erected in the premises of the school. Constructed at the cost of Rs 40 million, the school building with 24 rooms would be used for the teaching-learning of technical subjects.

Source: National News Agency Nepal