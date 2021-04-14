General

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel has expressed his confidence that the New Year-2078 BS would further encourage one and all towards building prosperous Nepal.

In his New Year message, the chief minister has extended his best wishes to all sisters and brothers at home and abroad for their peace, happiness and prosperity.

On the occasion, he claimed that the efforts of Bagmati province government were focused on realizing the national resolution of 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali'.

"Our sincere efforts, diligence and commitment would contribute to translate Nepal's dream of prosperity into action", reads the message. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal