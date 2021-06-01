General

Chief Minister of Province-1 Sherdhan Rai has held discussions with the parliamentary party leaders of various parties represented in the province assembly.

CM Rai consulted with the PP leaders on the issues of COVID-19 effect and upcoming budget. NC parliamentary party leader Rajiv Koirala, CPN (Maoist Centre) PP leader Indra Bahadur Angbo, Janata Samajvadi Party PP leader Jayaram Yadav had participated in the discussion.

On the occasion, CM Rai assured to summon house session soon adding that the upcoming budget will be centered in controlling pandemics and would be tabled in the assembly.

Source: National News Agency Nepal