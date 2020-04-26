Key Issues

State 1 Chief Minister Sherdhan Rai has assured that there was no need to be panicked over the status of COVID-19 in the State.

Stating that the State government had enforced timely measures to prevent and control the virus, he urged the people not to worry much over the present state of the virus spread. During his visit to Hatuwagadhi in Bhojpur district, he said, ”We became able to make well preparations for the control of virus by assessing the future situation and as a result, we are in the position of responding to the coronavirus easily.” It may be noted that one COVID-19 case has been detected in Hatuwagadhi.

As he said, despite increasing cases of COVID-19 in the State, there was no need to panic about it. He went on to say that a 100-bed isolation hospital had been readied in Biratnagar. ”If needed, such facilities will be established in other locations as well.”

The CM further pledged no shortage of health workers to handle the COVID-19 cases and personal protection gears for them.

Besides, the State government has allocated Rs 95 million to distribute relief assistance during the crisis caused by the global pandemic of coronavirus.

Similarly, State Minister for Internal Affairs and Law Hikmat Kumar Karki who was accompanying the CM during the visit, said quarantine facilities would be further systematised with the increased security surveillance there. Likewise, Social Development Minister Jeevan Ghimire promised to manage essential health equipment required for combating the virus in the State.

On the occasion, Bhojpur’s Chief District Officer Basant Raj Puri informed that the district had a food stock sufficient to meet the requirement for three months. The State government has provided four thermal guns, 10 sets of PPE, 50 pieces of N-95 masks, 60 bottles of hand sanitizer, 1,000 pairs of hand gloves, and 100 VTM kits and 100 RDT kits to the rural municipality.

Source: National News Agency