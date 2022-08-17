General

Province -1 Chief Minister Rajendra Kumar Rai has directed the chiefs of security agencies to place safety arrangement during the chariot procession.

A chariot procession takes place in Biratnagar the following day of Shreekrishna Janmastami (birthday of Lord Krishna) every year. Tens of thousands revelers from Nepal and India attend the chariot procession.

He issued directive to the security agencies and chariot procession management committee to arrange the procession considering rising threats of coronavirus infection this year. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal