Chief Minister of Madhesh Province Lalbabu Raut and British Ambassador to Nepal Nicola Pollitt have held a courtesy meeting on Tuesday.

At the meeting held at Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers at Janakpurdham, the provincial capital of Madhesh Province, the two discussed various UKaid funded projects running in the province, according to CM Raut's press coordinator Atish Mishra.

CM Raut and British envoy Pollitt also dwelt on the future strategies for those projects. The meeting was attended by Chief Attorney of Madhesh Province Dipendra Jha and others.

Earlier, the British envoy visited Women Development Centre at Kuwarampur in Janakpurdham and interacted with local women involved in creating Mithila paintings.

During the visit, ambassador Pollitt pledged to coordinate efforts to promote Mithila paintings. She also inspected the projects being implementing in the province in support of the UK government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal