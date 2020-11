General

Chief Minister of Province-2 Lal Babu Raut has extended the best wishes to all Nepalis living at home and abroad on the occasion of Tihar and Chhath festivals.

Issuing a best wishes message by the Office of the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers of the Province 2, Chief Minister Raut wished for good health, peace, progress and propensity of all. He also has urged all to follow health protocols while observing the festival in this time of pandemic.

Source: National News Agency Nepal