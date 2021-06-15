General

Chief Minister Lalbabu Raut has virtually inaugurated a week-long Yoga Camp on the occasion of the Seventh International Yoga Day. The yoga camp is organised by Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Province no 2.

On the occasion, he said yoga is inevitable for a healthy living in the present busy life. CM Raut lauded the role played by Ramdev in taking the yoga to the people and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for establishing at the global level.

He stressed on the need of taking the yoga which is only limited to the urban area to the rural area.

Province Assembly member and Patanjali Yoga Samiti chief advisor Kaushal Yadav shed light on the importance of yoga for healthy life. Yoga Samiti Province no 2 president Harihar Lal Chaudhari presided over the programme.

Source: National News Agency Nepal