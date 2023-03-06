General

Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Kamal Bahadur Shah expressed his commitment to move ahead taking a strict stance on corruption and ensuring good-governance during his tenure.

At a programme organized by Nepali Congress, Kailali district chapter at Lamki Chuha Town Committee in Shah's hometown on Monday to congratulate him for obtaining a vote of confidence recently, newly elected CM Shah reaffirmed that he was committed towards further strengthening federalism.

Expressing concern over the diminishing confidence of public on federal set-up due to activities of people's representatives lately, Shah assured that he was standing by the public and reassured he will continue standing by them in future.

Recalling an incident where an old woman had put a tika of soil on her forehand while attending an event at Bauniya once, he vowed that he will always revere the soil of his land and work in the best interest on Sudurpaschim Province.

"People here have different expectations from the provincial government. There is no alternative for the provincial government to moving ahead by optimizing the limited resources at its disposal to fulfill the expectation of the public," he observed.

Stating that his aim was to deliver on prosperity for the province and ease off the lives of province's people by uplifting their lives, the newly elected CM admitted that this area (referring to his hometown) had held a special spot in his heart and expected cooperation from the people there.

In the Province Assembly meeting held in Dhangadi last Sunday, among 53 Province Assembly members, 41 had voted in the proposal of vote of confidence presented by the Chief Minister Shah, thereby securing more than a two-thirds majority for his candidacy while 11 had cast their vote against the proposal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal