A delegation led by Chief Minister of Sudurpaschim Province, Kamal Bahadur Shah, held meeting with Vice-Chairperson of National Planning Commission, Dr Min Bahadur Shrestha, at the Commission's Secretariat in Singha Durbar, today.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Shah requested Shrestha to put Sudurpaschim Province at special priority in budget for upcoming fiscal year.

He drew the Commission's attention, stating that Sudurpaschim Province is behind even after having immense potential.

On the occasion, Vice-Chair Shrestha shared that the compulsion of knocking the door of Singha Durbar to ask budget has now ended.

Mentioning that the polices and programmes brought by the government for coming fiscal year has incorporated Sudurpaschim province, he made assure that priority would be given in budget of coming fiscal year.

"We all have to know that plans of Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces should be made by Sudurpaschim and Karnali themselves. Plans of Sudurpaschim and Karnali provinces should not be made in Singha Durbar", added the Vice-Chair Shrestha.

The delegation comprises CM Shah, Speaker Bhim Bahadur Bhandari, leader of main opposition party, Rajendra Singh Rawal, and ministers.

Source: National News Agency-Nepal