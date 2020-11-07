General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has been airlifted to Surkhet from here for further treatment after he was injured in a fall from a horse. He was taken to Surkhet by helicopter at 5.30 pm today.

Chief District Officer of Humla, Chiranjivi Giri said the Chief Minister has been taken to Surkhet by helicopter after he was slightly injured when he fell from the horse he was riding on his way towards Limatang, Simkot rural municipality-3 in connection with filming the 'Janata Sanga Mukhya Mantri (Chief Minister With the People)' television programme. The programme is initiated by the Karnali Povince Government.

The Chief Minister had left Simkot on a motor vehicle and he was mounted on the horse in mid-way. The horse felt disturbed and jerked, and the Chief Minister fell down, Federation of Nepali Journalists (FNJ) Humla branch president Arjun Bohara said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal