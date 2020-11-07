General

Chief Minister of Karnali Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has arrived in Humla district to take stock of the overall development in the province- condition of roads, impacts of natural disasters and Covid-19 pandemic and government programmes and policies.

“I am on this journey to assess the development of the district and garner information about people's problems, needs and aspirations,” he said, assuring that problems facing the people and government offices lacking human resources would be ended. There is a need for coordination and cooperation between the federal, provincial and local levels to properly use the development budget, he viewed.

He hoped that the goals of the Karnali provincial government ‘Prosperous Karnali, Happy Karnali People’ would be realised by building infrastructures at rural areas and connecting them to the market. CM Shahi is scheduled to hold an interaction with ruling Nepal Community Party cadres, meet local level people’s representatives and chiefs of district offices under the provincial government and carry out a field study of Limi Lapcha at Namkha Rural Municipality-6 in the district, said Lokendra Shahi, CM Secretariat member.

Source: National News Agency Nepal