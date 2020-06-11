General

Chief Minister of Karnali State, Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, has directed the subordinate bodies to send critical COVID-19 patients to the specialized hospitals.

Addressing the meeting of District Disaster Management Centre, Kalikot, today, CM Shahi urged them to send the coronavirus infected people of critical stage to the specialized hospitals determined by State government.

The State government has fixed the Karnali Academy of Health Sciences, Jumla, State Hospital, Surkhet, and Chaurjahari Community Hospital, RukumPaschim as the specialized hospital.

He stressed proper management of quarantine and isolation for those having normal condition. Those developing critical symptoms could be sent to District Hospital, CM added.

Management of 50-bed isolation in every local level is must and 100 isolation wards in district, the CM said, sharing that all ambulances in the district would be mobilized under Chief District Officer to carry coronavirus infected people.

He thanked doctors, health workers, security personnel and media persons, who have continuously involved to fight against coronavirus being frontline. The test rate of PCR would be increased gradually.

Chief Minister Shahi said, “We can win the battle against coronavirus if we all move ahead following the rules and directives issued by the government.”

On the occasion, Chief District Officer Chandra Prasad Gaire briefed CM Shahi of the initiatives taken in the district to prevent and control the COVID-19.

Source: National News Agency Nepal