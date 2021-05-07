Health & Safety, medical

Karnali Province Chief Minster Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has directed employees to engage their efforts for coronavirus prevention, control, treatment and response.

Minister Shahi, who reached Salyan Thursday to monitor the status of coronavirus pandemic, said the province government was effortful to resolve the emergency problem facing the infected people.

He had enquired about the situation of COVID patients, physical and technical human resource and equipment as well as the problems of health workers.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Shahi pledged to provide every possible support to the health facilities offering treatment to the coronavirus-infected people.

In a meeting at the Salyan District Disaster Management Centre, CM Shahi directed the doctors and health workers to make COVID-19 prevention, control, treatment and response effective.

In the past 24 hours, the Karnali province has recorded the death of eight persons from coronavirus. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal