Chief Minister of Karnali Province, Jeevan Bahadur Shahi, and Ambassadors of European Union to Nepal, held meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting held at the Office of Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, the ambassadors briefed the Chief Minister about the activities they are carrying out in the sector of climate change, drinking water, irrigation, renewal energy in Karnali Province.

The delegation led by Ambassador and Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Nepal, Nona Deprez, inquired about the condition of the province after tourism promotion, infrastructure, road access and federalism. They shared that preparation is underway to support Karnali’s agriculture and education sectors.

On the occasion, CM Shahi said that the support of the European countries in Karnali is very important, adding that the Karnali province government has forwarded—road, electricity, forest management, market for the development and prosperity of Karnali.

He opined that federalism is very important for the areas like Karnali.

Saying Karnali has many tourism sites, the ambassadors suggested the Karnali province government to pay its attention in infrastructure development of tourism sector and road access.

Ambassador of Germany to Nepal, Dr Thomas Prinz, French Ambassador to Nepal, Gilles Bourbao and Ambassador of Finland to Nepal, Pertti Anttinen, and Chief Secretary of Karnali province government, Raj Kumar Shrestha, were also present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal