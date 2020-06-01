General

Karnali state Chief Minister Mahendra Bahadur Shahi has expressed deep sorrow over the road accident that took place late Sunday midnight at Thuirya jungle at Rapti Sonari rural municipality-2 in Banke under state 5. The incident left 12 dead and 21 severely injured.

In a message of condolence today, the Chief Minister said he was saddened by the losses of valuable lives in the accident that occurred in course of rescuing citizens from India amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

CM Shahi has extended emotional tributes to the dead and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, wishing for speedy recovery of the injured. He described the accident as unimaginable and painful.

It is said most of the victims and injured are from the Karnali state. Stating that efforts were going on to provide well treatment to the injured and transport the dead bodies to their homes, the Chief Minister pledged to leave no stone unturned to provide the best treatment to the injured.

He also thanked the security personnel, health workers, journalists, government officials and locals who promptly owned up their responsibilities from their respective sides to respond to the mishap.

A Hiace microbus carrying people returned home from India rammed into a stationary truck (Ba 4 Kha 9064) at around 12.00 on Sunday night resulting casualties of several lives. The bus (Na 5 Kha5995) was heading towards Salyan from Nepalgunj. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal