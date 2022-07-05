General

Karnali Province Chief Minister Jeevan Bahadur Shahi and Swiss Ambassador to Nepal, Elisabeth Von Capler, held a courtesy meeting today.

Federalism, mental health issues among the people of Karnali and the preparation of a roadway master plan in the Province were the agenda of discussions during the meeting.

The Swiss ambassador called on the Chief Minister on the sidelines of her visit to Karnali to inspect the Swiss government-funded projects in the Province.

On the occasion, the Swiss government representative was informed about the provincial government's activities for the cause of conflict survivors in the region.

The Centre for Mental Health and Counseling-Nepal (CMC Nepal) has currently run its programmes at six local levels of three districts in support of the Swiss Government, according to the Ambassador who urged the Province government to be more sensitive over the mental health issues of conflict survivors and its possible consequences among them.

The Chief Minister apprised the ambassador that the government was seriously working for the treatment, livelihood-support and the mental wellbeing of survivors.

Source: National News Agency Nepal