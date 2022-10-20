General

A laboratory of the Chitwan Medical College (CMC) and Teaching Hospital has been granted the recognition of ‘A’ category by the National Public Health Laboratory. With this, the CMC laboratory is the first lab outside the central Capital to achieve this status, the College management claimed.

At a press meet here today, Hospital chief executive officer Pratap Devkota said the CMC completed the entire procedures as per the Health Institutions Operation Standard, 2077 BS, Ministry of Health and Population to prove it eligible for achieving the ‘A’ grade status for its laboratory services.

The lab has a fully safe building, a sample collection room of a special class, a waiting room, a meeting hall, a storage room and other facilities.

Besides, the facility is handled by skilled and qualified human resources, the Hospital said.

The Hospital has already achieved the ISO certification. As the Hospital argued, people from Chitwan and neighbouring districts need not visit Kathmandu or somewhere else for the lab tests. All sorts of advanced lab tests available in Nepal are possible here.

Source: National News Agency Nepal