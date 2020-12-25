General

Chief Ministers of Karnali Province, Province 2 and Bagmati Province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi, Lal Babu Raut and Dormani Poudel respectively have separately extended best wishes to all Christians home and abroad on the occasion of Christmas Day.

In a message of greetings, Chief Minister Shahi expressed the hope that may this festival contribute to national unity, peace and development while increasing mutual harmony, love, tolerance and fraternity among all Nepali sisters and brothers.

Similarly, Chief Minister Raut urged all to observe the festival by following health protocol set by the federal and provincial governments.

In the message, Chief Minister Poudel said that different religious festivals celebrated in the country would strengthen the society.

Source: National News Agency Nepal